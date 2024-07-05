The five moments it went wrong for the Tories

From Partygate to the budget that broke Britain, the pivotal points in the Conservative Party's decline

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak 'inherited a political party in a huge mess'
By
published

When Rishi Sunak entered No. 10 in October 2022, buoyed by a well-regarded stint as chancellor, "the hope was that he could pull the party's ratings up to his level".

But in fact, the BBC's former political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, wrote in May, "it is the opposite that has happened". After all Sunak "inherited a political party in a huge mess" and an increasingly unreceptive voting public. As one party insider told Kuenssberg, "after the Tory Party's many bouts of political madness in the past few years, 'the public just doesn't want to listen'".

In Depth Rishi Sunak Conservative Party General Election 2024
