Political cartoons for November 8

Saturday's political cartoons include narco boats, and the new Lincoln monument

By
published

This cartoon shows a large, deadly explosion at sea as a fighter jet labeled &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo; flies past. A voice says, &amp;ldquo;That boat was either running drugs or fishing without a license. Either way, problem solved.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon is dominated by the image of a giant, garish, American sedan from the 1970s that has replaced Abraham Lincoln on top of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Two small figures are at left and one says, &amp;ldquo;Trump redid it&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man in a robe and sandals and a man in a suit are outside in this cartoon. Mountains are in the background and a large machine is in the foreground on a hill. It has dials and gauges. The man in the robe points at the machine and says, &amp;ldquo;I used to be a mountaintop guru who dispensed advice, but I was replaced by an AI data center.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

