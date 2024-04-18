Labour's Brexit conundrum

Keir Starmer backs 'twin track' strategy – build closer security ties with EU while ruling out single market, customs union and free movement

Labour delegate at the 2022 party conference
Labour must balance desires of northern 'Red Wall' Brexit-backing voters with the majority who want to rejoin the EU
(Image credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

A Labour government is keen to strengthen ties with the European Union on common interests but will rule out rejoining the single market, customs union or adopting free movement.

Keir Starmer favours a "twin-track strategy" to build closer trade and security ties with the EU if Labour wins the general election, senior party officials told the Financial Times, but will not cross the three Brexit "red lines". Now, debate is "raging" on what this new deal might look like.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Brexit Labour Keir Starmer General Election Europe Uk News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us