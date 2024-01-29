What would a second Trump presidency mean for Europe?

European leaders and Nato chiefs are urgently "debating how to prepare" for Donald Trump's possible return to the White House after the former president secured resounding election victories in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Trump is the overwhelming favourite to win the Republican nomination and take on Joe Biden in the presidential election in November. Trump was no friend of Europe or Nato in his first term and that's why French president Emmanuel Macron has warned that "Europe must be prepared" for another Trump administration, said VoA.

Macron and Trump have had "a fractious relationship", with the former US president even appearing to "mock the French leader's accent" on the campaign trail in Iowa – a reminder of his "unconventional diplomatic style".

Trump also repeatedly threatened to pull the US out of Nato during his first term in office. Now, as he is once more "surging in the polls", Europe faces the question of whether it can " fend off a Russian attack on its own", said Politico – a question that "until now has been the stuff of fiction".

Trump's "hostility to alliances in general", and Nato in particular, "is a matter of historical record", wrote Alfred McCoy in The Nation . And his hostility to Article 5 of Nato's founding treaty – an attack on one is an attack on all – "could prove fatal" for the Western military alliance.

Trump often spoke of defunding Nato while he was president, while "also complimenting authoritarian leaders" who are considered "adversaries" of the alliance, according to CNN . Trump even "trashed the assumption" that war was unlikely and that, were the "worst to happen" to European countries, the US would "rush to their aid". His beliefs, after all, are "rooted in the uncomfortable truth" that this assumption has led European nations to have "underfunded their militaries for decades".

Having once called Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine as "genius", continued McCoy, Trump would in his second term "undoubtedly simply abandon Ukraine" and the negotiations he would force Ukraine into "would be tantamount to surrender". Indeed, a Trump "tilt toward Putin could swing a wrecking ball" through Nato.

The "new reality" of the Trump presidency caused Europe to "do some soul-searching", and officials concluded that the continent had to prepare itself for a future in which the US "couldn't be relied on in the same way" as before, said CNN.

Fears are growing that Trump's return to the White House could "severely disrupt the West's tightly aligned policy on Ukraine" and damage its "renewed sense of purpose" since Russia's invasion, said Euronews.

Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner, also revealed earlier in January that Trump told the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in 2020 that "the US would not help Europe if it was attacked", added VoA. The Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo has also warned the European Parliament that Trump's return "could leave Europe 'on its own'" and that the continent should "embrace" the opportunity to put Europe on a more solid footing.

What next?

"Trump-proofing is hard", said CNN, because the former president presents "quite a unique threat" in that the US is not a hostile state like China or Russia. Europe ordinarily uses economic sanctions or increased military presence in the face of such threats, but neither would be "appropriate or necessary against the US". Diplomatic action is also "tricky" as Trump's "thin-skinned nature means any criticism risks a massive overreaction".

An official told CNN that Europe "spent so much time scrambling to respond every time Trump blurted out whatever thought has just dropped into his head". Another diplomat added that "Brussels cannot get distracted … nor can it pay too much attention" if Trump teases the idea of ending US support for Ukraine. Nato needs to "be mature and carry on" because Europe will bear the consequences, not America.

Diplomats have concluded that the best way to handle a second Trump term is to "stay calm and keep plugging away" at distancing Europe from America, but the trouble is "it will take years, maybe decades, to end its reliance" on its ally.