Will Biden's tariffs hinder China's EV dominance?

Climate change goals and American jobs in tension

"I'm determined that the future of electric vehicles will be made in America, by union workers, period," Biden said
Elon Musk can breathe easy: The cheap Chinese electric vehicles dubbed "Tesla killers" won't have much chance to make inroads in the United States. That's because President Joe Biden announced steep new tariffs on Chinese EVs, NPR said, in a bid to protect American carmakers. "Folks, look: I'm determined that the future of electric vehicles will be made in America, by union workers, period," Biden said. 

What's the threat? BYD, the increasingly dominant Chinese carmaker, has a new model called the Seagull that sells for around $12,000. Those low prices "could shake up the global auto industry in ways not seen since Japanese makers exploded on the scene during the oil crises of the 1970s," said The Associated Press. American EVs are much more expensive, thanks both to higher U.S. labor costs and the Chinese head start on battery technology. The tariffs might give American carmakers a chance to catch up. "Don't take anything for granted," said Ford CEO Jim Farley.



Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

