China's pork battle with the EU

Beijing hits EU pork products with anti-dumping investigation while domestic market battles oversupply and falling demand

Photo collage of a pig with a piggybank slot in its back, and a hand withdrawing a bundle of yuan notes from it.
Last year, pig meat accounted for 17% of EU agri-food exports to China
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

China is facing a "pork in the road", said the Daily Pnut newsletter.

The country has opened an investigation into pork imports from the EU, in its "first retaliatory move" against Brussels' latest tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, said Semafor. The EU had been "bracing for Beijing's tit-for-tat response" amid escalating trade tensions. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar China China Economy Animals Meat Eu Agriculture
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸