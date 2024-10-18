What is Lammy hoping to achieve in China?

Foreign secretary heads to Beijing as Labour seeks cooperation on global challenges and courts opportunities for investment

Britain&#039;s Foreign Secretary David Lammy (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing
Lammy meets his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as only the second British foreign secretary to visit China in six years
(Image credit: Florence Lo / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

The foreign secretary, David Lammy, has arrived in Beijing on a state visit to China billed as a chance to improve the UK's relationship with the world's second-biggest economy.

The foreign office said Lammy would address global "challenges" such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the climate crisis during the visit, which comes as the new Labour government signals its willingness to cultivate closer ties with President Xi Jinping and to cooperate with China.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

