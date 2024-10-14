Is the UK worth investing in?

Labour looks to woo businesses and reverse years of underinvestment in search for holy grail of growth

Illustration of Rachel Reeves standing atop a piggy bank
British companies are 'bracing for fiscal shake-ups' in Chancellor Rachel Reeves's first Budget, on 30 October
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer has promised to "rip out the bureaucracy that blocks investment" as he welcomed hundreds of global business leaders to a major summit in London.

With senior executives in attendance representing an estimated total of £40 trillion in assets, the prime minister wants to "woo foreign capital as part of the government's push to get the economy growing again", said The Guardian.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸