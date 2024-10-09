What are the main security threats facing the UK?

State plots by Russia and Iran are joined by renewed efforts from Islamic State and al-Qaeda, and younger far-right extremists

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum
MI5 has "a hell of a job on its hands", according to its director-general.

Russia and Vladimir Putin's "henchmen" are "on a sustained mission to generate mayhem on British and European streets", said Ken McCallum, in the security service's first yearly threat update since 2022. The UK also faces "plot after plot" by Iran. The two autocratic states are acting with "increasing recklessness", with the number of investigations into state threats shooting up by 48% in the last year.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

