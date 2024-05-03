Xi comes to Europe: what's on the agenda?
China's president visiting for first time since 2019, with spotlight on support for Russia over Ukraine and trade tensions with EU
Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Europe for the first time in five years, amid rising tensions with the EU over trade and China's implicit support of Russia.
China's president will make state visits to Serbia, Hungary and France, beginning in Paris on Monday. German chancellor Olaf Scholz last week visited China, his country's biggest trading partner, but Xi's return trip "may lay bare European divisions over trade with Beijing", said Reuters. The EU is threatening to "hammer" the Chinese electric vehicle and green energy industries with tariffs, in response to "huge subsidies", which the bloc claims give manufacturers in China "an unfair edge".
The visits will be closely watched by Washington, after Congress last week passed a US military aid bill giving $61 billion to Ukraine and $8 billion to counter Chinese threats in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific. China condemned the bill as a "dangerous provocation", said The Associated Press.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What's the significance of the trip?
Relations between Europe and China are at "their most fraught point in decades", said Bloomberg.
Xi's trip comes at a "crucial time" of Russian advancement in Ukraine, said Radio Free Europe (RFE), and before a "potential fall-out" from the US election in November. Xi will be looking to "repair some of the damage" to relations with Europe since his last trip in 2019.
European sentiments towards China have "soured", said The Diplomat. One of the "signature accomplishments" of Xi's last European tour was Italy becoming the first G7 country to sign up to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). That has since "come undone". The Italian government withdrew from the BRI last year, as the much-criticised initiative "had not brought the promised benefits". China's "patronising insults" over how European countries handled the Covid-19 pandemic "certainly did Beijing no favours".
Tensions over economics – once "the glue that helped bind ties together" – have deepened. But the issue "most responsible" for fraying relations, accelerating a process of China-scepticism that was already developing, is Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
China "claims neutrality" in the war, but Xi and Vladimir Putin declared their governments had a "no-limits friendship" just days before the invasion began, said the AP news agency. China has since "refused to call the Russian assault an invasion", and has allegedly supplied Russia with military technology. On a recent visit to China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made these allegations clear.
Xi is expected to host Putin soon after he returns to Beijing, putting that no-limits friendship under international scrutiny.
What's on the agenda?
Trade and investment are expected to dominate. The EU is scrutinising Chinese investment, and the European Commission has opened trade investigations that could ultimately penalise China's clean tech exports.
France sees Xi's visit, which marks 60 years of French-Chinese diplomatic relations, as an "important diplomatic moment", said AP. President Emmanuel Macron, who visited China last April, has "reiterated the need" for Europe to "rebalance trade relations with China", said Voice of America (VoA). The two armed forces last week agreed to a maritime and aerial cooperation, which Beijing called a "vital step" in the consensus between Xi and Macron.
An upcoming summit in Switzerland about the Ukraine war will also be under the spotlight, said RFE. It is "unclear" whether China will participate or boycott the talks, scheduled for June.
Xi will then visit Serbia, probably on Tuesday – the 25th anniversary of Nato's bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade. That "major event" sparked long-standing friendly relations between China and Serbia.
He will also visit Hungary: the first EU member to participate in Xi's BRI. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was the only EU leader to attend a conference in Beijing on the BRI, and has "courted Chinese investment and closer ties" as his relationship with Brussels remains thorny. Budapest announced a security deal with China in February that could allow for Chinese police patrols in the country.
What's the likely outcome?
Xi is likely to "double down on Beijing's close relationship with both Budapest and Belgrade", said VoA. He hopes to show that China remains influential in Central and Eastern Europe, said Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, an expert on EU-China relations at National Dong Hwa University in Taiwan. The symbolism of those stops is important to Beijing "as an opportunity to amplify divisions within the EU".
Serbia and Hungary will "likely be rewarded with some investment deals and other agreements", said The Diplomat – but "few expect much real progress" when Xi is in France.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
The laws of finding – and keeping – treasure in Britain
In the Spotlight Amateur archaeology is on the rise but flouting the laws can land you in prison
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Properties of the week: houses with enchanting gardens
The Week Recommends Featuring pretty homes in Hampshire, Devon and West Sussex
By The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 27 April - 3 May
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Box Trump in for real if he pulls another stunt. Put him behind bars.'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'Making a police state out of the liberal university'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'Can we — the people who have bought so much already — really keep buying more?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Summer Lee, the Pennsylvania 'squad' member who beat back a primary challenge
In the Spotlight Lee is the first Black woman ever elected to Congress from the Keystone State
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Presidential debates are more performance art than actual ways to inform'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Russia gains as Ukraine awaits US aid
Speed Read Ukrainian forces have retreated from several villages as the situation at the front line worsens
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Horror stories of women having to carry nonviable fetuses'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Haiti interim council, prime minister sworn in
Speed Read Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns amid surging gang violence
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published