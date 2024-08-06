How could a $10M Egyptian cash withdrawal upend Trump's campaign?

A scuttled Justice Department investigation into alleged foreign election interference returns to complicate the 2024 presidential election

Illustration of Bill Barr, Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
This is the "most serious allegation of a bribe in White House history"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
in today's big question

For years, Donald Trump and his extended network have been dogged by allegations of influence peddling by foreign actors keen to make inroads with one of America's dominant political operations. No, not those allegations. These originate two and a half thousand miles south of Moscow at Cairo's state-run National Bank of Egypt where, just days before then president-elect Trump was set to be sworn into office in early 2017, employees were reportedly told to withdraw some $10 million in American currency by an account holder associated with Egypt's national intelligence service. As it happened, shortly before the suspicious withdrawal, Trump himself donated the same amount into his campaign in the waning days of the 2016 presidential election — a conspicuous congruity that helped intensify a highly classified Justice Department investigation. The probe stemmed from an earlier CIA report that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and others were involved in a high-level effort to aid the then-struggling Trump campaign as the presidential election was drawing to a close.

While the basic thrust of these explosive allegations has been public since CNN first published an exposé on the federal investigation in late 2020, a new report from The Washington Post has pushed the story back into the public eye. In it, the Post details not only the previously unknown cash withdrawal, but the scale — and the ultimate shuttering — of the Justice Department's inquiry under then-Attorney General Bill Barr. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Today's Big Question Politics Donald Trump Egypt 2024 Presidential Election Us Election 2016 Department Of Justice William Barr
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸