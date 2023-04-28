Will RFK Jr.'s campaign hurt Biden, or help him?

President Biden officially launched his re-election campaign this week, but he isn't the only candidate for the 2024 Democratic nomination. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — son of a presidential candidate and senator, and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated in the 1960s — has also thrown his hat in the ring, as has best-selling author and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson.

Kennedy and Williamson are long shots, to say the least. Biden led RFK Jr. by 60 percentage points in a Morning Consult poll taken earlier this month. Williamson is even farther behind the president. But Kennedy did get the backing of 10 percent of the survey participants, a bigger share than some of former President Donald Trump's rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination have received in polls of the GOP race. The first poll after Kennedy announced his bid showed him with 14 percent of the Democratic vote.

Kennedy says he's out to lead "a new revolution to resurrect American democracy." But his reputation as an anti-vaccine advocate has limited appeal among Democrats, and even some of the party's most prominent members — his own relatives — reportedly don't plan to vote for him. "Most of the Kennedys are disgusted with his attitude," said Kennedy family biographer Laurence Leamer, referring to Robert's anti-vax activism, according to the New York Post. "They still care about him, but he's an embarrassment."

RFK Jr. only shows Democrats how lucky they are with Biden

Neither RFK Jr. nor Marianne Williamson poses a serious challenge to President Biden, said Will Bunch in The Philadelphia Inquirer. New York magazine called RFK Jr. "The Kennedy That Matters" in back 1995 when he was scoring "environment victories" as a lawyer. But he has discredited himself with the "same fatal flaw" as Williamson — an obsession with dangerous conspiracy theories about vaccines. Still, "both are also centering the highly relevant critique that America has betrayed the middle class." It's good for Democrats to have Kennedy and Williamson in the race, because both "are giving voice to valid concerns held by young, stressed-out voters that Biden needs to hear — and that the president might ignore if he were unopposed in the primaries."