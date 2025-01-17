'Democrats have many electoral advantages'
'Biden failed to win the working class. Democrats might want to stop trying.'
Fareed Zakaria at The Washington Post
Since "Bill Clinton's presidency, Democrats have moved left on economic policy," says Fareed Zarakia, and "yet, during that period, Democrats' working-class support has cratered." The party has "moved further left on social and cultural issues." Democrats have a "solid base of college-educated professionals, women and minorities," and "should lean into their new base and shape a policy agenda around them, rather than pining for the working class whites whom they lost decades ago."
'It's time to stop fetishizing capitalism'
Marlene Engelhorn at Time
Capitalism "is a fetish," says Marlene Englehorn," meaning the "actual definition of the word: an obsessive preoccupation or attachment; a fixation." Capitalism's "power has been blown out of proportion precisely through the obsession, devotion, fixation through which it is regarded." But "any cries for change to the system, even just for the tiniest wealth tax, remain frowned upon by those who benefit the most from capitalism." For "all those capitalism fetishists out there: Get a harness."
'I knew one day I'd have to watch powerful men burn the world down — I just didn't expect them to be such losers'
Rebecca Shaw at The Guardian
Everything "seems to be going down the tubes," says Rebecca Shaw. Alongside "those holding political office, tech gragillionnaires" like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg "are so incredibly, painfully cringe." Many "knew that one day we might have to watch as capitalism and greed and bigotry led to a world where powerful men, deserving or not, would burn it all down," but "I didn't expect, and don't think I could have foreseen, is how incredibly cringe it would all be."
'What Trump should do about Greenland'
Dov S. Zakheim at The Hill
An "invasion of Greenland is not necessarily on the cards," but Donald Trump's "concern about the Far North is a legitimate one; he is right to seek a more robust defense against potential Chinese or Russian operations," says Dov S. Zakheim. There is "much that Denmark and other NATO allies can do" to "bolster the alliance's defenses in Greenland." But the "issue need not be one that prompts Washington to even contemplate taking military action."
