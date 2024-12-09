The far-right conspiracy conduit who will be Trump's information gatekeeper

How Natalie Harp rose from obscurity to trusted Trump aide

natalie harp in a grey blazer at Trump&#039;s hush money trial
Harp feeds 'Trump a steady stream of information on 8.5-by-11-inch pieces of paper'
(Image credit: Julia Nikhinson / Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

A former anchor for the far-right One America News Network (OAN), Natalie Harp, will serve in a key, though yet-to-be-specified communications role for the Trump White House. She is thought to already be a critical information gatekeeper to President-elect Trump and someone who may have played a role in some of the campaign's more controversial decisions and statements over the past year.

Rise to prominence

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸