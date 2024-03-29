Bankman-Fried gets 25 years for fraud

Former "crypto king" Sam Bankman-Fried will report to federal prison

Sam Bankman-Fried outside Manhattan court
The disgraced mogul will "likely be close to 50 when he re-enters society," The Wall Street Journal predicts
(Image credit: Yuki Iwamura / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

A federal judge in New York on Thursday sentenced Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison for defrauding customers, money laundering and other crimes tied to the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX. He was also ordered to forfeit $11 billion in assets.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Cryptocurrency Sam Bankman-Fried Fraud
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us