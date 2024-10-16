The rise of pronatalist tech bros

'Mix of narcissism, altruism and dreams of immortality' behind drive to reproduce exhibited by likes of Elon Musk

Elon Musk attends a Donald Trump rally on 5 October 2024
Elon Musk has said global fertility rates are 'not just a crisis, but the crisis'
By
published

For Elon Musk, declining global fertility rates are "not just a crisis, but the crisis", said Bloomberg. In 2022, the multi-billionaire X and Tesla owner tweeted that "a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces, by far" including that posed by global warming.

His solution – to father more children – is part of a growing trend among other Silicon Valley "bros" towards a controversial brand of "pronatalism". Musk, the world's richest person, has fathered at least 12 children with three mothers, while billionaire founder of the Telegram messaging service, Pavel Durov, revealed that a sperm donation he made to a fertility clinic had resulted in children conceived in 12 countries by more than 100 couples.

