Avatar therapy: a groundbreaking treatment for psychosis?

Study reveals digital characters can help patients 'push back' against distressing voices

Illustration of a person speaking to a speech bubble with the same face
The therapy can have a 'hugely positive impact' on patients' day-to-day lives
New research published in the journal Nature has shown that people with psychosis could "find peace" with the help of therapy involving digital avatars for the voices in their head, said Sky News.

Clinical psychologists at King's College London worked with patients who hear aggressive and abusive voices to create computer-generated versions of their "tormentors". Trained therapists then lead a series of guided role-play sessions which allowed patients to have conversations with their avatar and "push back" against the abuse.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

