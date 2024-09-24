The 'game-changing' treatment for schizophrenia

US poised to approve KarXT as new antipsychotic treatment for disorder, which could offer reduced side-effects

Face, side view. 3d rendering
About 24 million people globally are affected by schizophrenia, making it among the top 20 causes of disability in the world
(Image credit: Naeblys / iStock / Getty Images)
By
published

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is poised to regulate a "potential first-in-class antipsychotic", known as KarXT, said Medscape.

About one in 300 people worldwide are affected by schizophrenia, but for decades treatment options have been both static and limited. If the FDA approves the twice-daily pill on Thursday, as it is "widely expected" to do, it will be "the first truly novel treatment" for schizophrenia in more than 70 years, said the Financial Times. The decision on the experimental treatment could "pave the way for its rollout in global markets".

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

