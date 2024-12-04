Should the UK ban marriage between cousins?

Several Scandinavian nations are banning consanguineous unions, with some calling for Britain to follow suit

Prince Albert and Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria is among the eminent Britons who have married a biological relative. Her mother was the sister of Prince Albert's father, making the royal couple first cousins.
(Image credit: Roger Fenton / Stringer / Getty Images)
By
published

The UK government is under pressure to outlaw marriages between cousins following moves in several Scandinavian countries to ban such unions.

The Tory MP Richard Holden has tabled a question for the justice secretary, asking her to assess the potential merits of outlawing consanguineous marriages. Holden said there are "serious concerns" around the health risks of children born to parents who are biological relatives.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸