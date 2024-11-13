Bluesky: the social media platform causing a mass X-odus

Platform is enjoying a new influx of users but can it usurp its Elon Musk-headed rival?

Illustration of a hand in the clouds clutching a smartphone with the Bluesky app
Bluesky has 'become a refuge for people who want to have the kind of social media experience that Twitter used to provide'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The social media platform Bluesky has acquired more than one million new users since the US election, said a company spokesperson.

This influx of new members, largely from the US and UK, has been put down to users seeking to "escape misinformation and offensive posts on X", said The Guardian.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

