All the records Taylor Swift has broken in 2023

Taylor Swift has masterminded her way to another record-breaking year.

The pop superstar has been dominating 2023 with new music and her massively popular Eras Tour, both of which have allowed her to make even more history. She has broken or extended several records in recent months, and the ultimate milestone may be in sight: earning the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

With a new re-recorded album guaranteed to set even more records this October, these are some of Swift's most impressive and historic accomplishments in 2023 — so far.

First woman with four albums in Billboard chart top 10 simultaneously

When "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" debuted in July, it was Swift's fourth album to occupy the Billboard 200 chart's top 10 at the same time, alongside "Midnights," "Lover," and "Folklore." This made her the first woman to have four albums in the Billboard chart's top 10 simultaneously and only the second living artist to do so after Herb Alpert in 1966. Prince also previously achieved this after his death in 2016.

"It's a pretty amazing feat," Alpert told The New York Times. "With the way radio is these days, and the way music is distributed, with streaming, I didn't think anyone in this era could do it."

Additionally, Swift set a record for most albums by a female artist to chart on the Billboard 200 in a single week with 11. According to Billboard, since 1963, Prince and The Beatles are the only other artists who charted more albums simultaneously.

Most number one albums by a woman in history

Swift's re-recording of her album "Speak Now" debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in July. This was the singer's 12th album to debut at number one, breaking the record for most number one albums by a female artist in history. This record was previously held by Barbra Streisand.

Most streamed country album in a single day on Spotify

Spotify said "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" was the most streamed country album in a single day in its history, as well as the most streamed album in a day of 2023 so far.

First woman with new number one albums in five consecutive years

According to Billboard, Swift is the only woman to chart a new number one album on the Billboard 200 in five consecutive calendar years with 2019's "Lover," 2020's "Folklore" and "Evermore," 2021's "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)," 2022's "Midnights," and 2023's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." The only other artists to achieve this feat are The Beatles, Drake, Jay-Z, and Paul McCartney.