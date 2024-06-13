Taylor Swift vs. The Beatles: who's bigger?

With US megastar's 'Eras' tour arriving in Liverpool, comparisons to the Fab Four and Beatlemania abound

Taylor Swift performs at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on 7 June 2024
The crowd's reaction to Swift's Eras Tour concerts at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium generated the equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake
(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole / TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
By
published

When Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" arrived in Edinburgh last weekend, fans went so wild that seismological equipment picked up tremors almost four miles away.

The British Geological Survey estimated that the audience reaction at Murrayfield Stadium had an effect similar to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, said the BBC. It is an eye-catching new metric of success for the global megastar, who has already broken record after record for sales and streams.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight Taylor Swift The Beatles Music Pop Music World News Culture
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸