Taylor Swift's surprise double album: an event of 'world-shaking proportions'

Fans are 'reeling' after The Tortured Poets Department is followed by The Anthology – 15 additional tracks

Taylor Swift performing on stage in a glittery pink coat
Taylor Swift had a '2am surprise' for her 283 million Instagram followers
(Image credit: Ashok Kumar / TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK
published

The world's biggest pop star delighted fans today with the shock release of a second album just hours after "The Tortured Poets Department" hit streaming services at midnight. 

"It's a 2am surprise," Taylor Swift told her followers in an Instagram post which confirmed that her 11th studio album was actually a "secret" double LP. "I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it with you all."

