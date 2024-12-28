The best new music of 2024 by genre

Outstanding albums, from pop, rock and indie to electro and classical

Chappell Roan during the Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois
Chappell Roan was 'one of the biggest breakout pop stars' of 2024
(Image credit: Daniel DeSlover / Zuma Press Wire / Shutterstock)
By
published

Pop

In a vintage year for the giants of contemporary American pop – a field now dominated by young women – 23-year-old Billie Eilish triumphed with an "artistic coming of age", said Neil McCormick in The Daily Telegraph. Her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" is a "heartbreak masterpiece", ranking alongside Joni Mitchell's "Blue" as one of "the all-time great breakup albums".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸