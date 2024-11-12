Chappell Roan is a new kind of boundary-setting celebrity

She's calling out both fans and the media for invasive behavior

Chappell Roan performs at Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park on August 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
'I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time or attention to people I do not know'
(Image credit: Dana Jacobs / WireImage / Getty Images)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

Pop star Chappell Roan has had a (somewhat) meteoric rise to fame. Her album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" soared in sales and streams this summer, but she was a working musician for many years before receiving mainstream recognition. Her popularity increased when hooky tunes like "Casual" and "Good Luck, Babe!" went viral on TikTok, and her drag-queen aesthetic and proudly proclaimed sexuality gave her a leading voice in the LGBTQ community. Soon, she was dominating festivals, performing on late-night shows and edging closer to becoming a household name.

Fame is a double-edged sword, and Roan has struggled with the spotlight shining so brightly on her — especially as someone with bipolar II disorder. In August, Roan posted a message on Instagram addressing the stalking and harassment she has endured. "I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time or attention to people I do not know, do not trust or who creep me out — just because they're expressing admiration," she said. She faced backlash for these remarks, with some people accusing her of entitlement or whining in the face of success. "Why is a girl expressing her fears and boundaries so infuriating?" Roan responded in the caption of the post.

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

