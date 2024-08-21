Celebrity sway: how the famous galvanize real civic engagement

A recent study shows that celebrities may have more of a tangible impact on elections than you realize

Megan Thee Stallion performs at a rally for Kamala Harris in Atlanta.
Megan Thee Stallion is one of several celebrities who have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris
(Image credit: Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Celebrities getting involved with politics is nothing new, but recent data has revealed that the rich and famous have a more palpable impact on elections than you might think. This revelation comes as celebrities on both sides of the political spectrum are working to endorse causes — and candidates — ahead of the 2024 election.

The study, published by Harvard University's Ash Center for Democratic Governance, analyzed the ways in which celebrity participation in politics leads to more civic engagement in the United States. This is particularly seen in efforts to increase voter registration, where the U.S. still lags behind many other developed countries. But there are also other ways in which celebrities play a role in the political landscape.



Explore More
 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

