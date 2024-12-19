10 concert tours to see this winter

Hearing music at home not your thing? Venture into the depths of winter with a series of concerts by some huge artists.

Mustafa

Sudanese-Canadian singer Mustafa burst onto the scene with his 2021 LP "When Smoke Rises" and is now getting ready to embark on his first world tour. The singer, also known for his poetry, will venture to 17 locations in the United States and Europe on his tour, with each concert in a different city. The concerts will begin in mid-February and run beyond the end of winter. "I did a few shows for the last record, but I didn't go on a full tour," Mustafa said to Pitchfork, noting that he was hesitant before now to embark on a globetrotting effort. (through May 2025)

Elvis Costello

One of the U.K.'s icons has returned: Elvis Costello is back on tour starting in February. Costello, known for his guitar interpretations, is set to play songs from some of his most popular albums, including 1986's "King of America," which is the latest the concert selection will go. Joining him on the tour, as always, will be his popular band, the Imposters. And while he may be 70 years old, Costello is not skimping on the travel. The U.S. tour will take him to 29 different American venues for 32 shows, occupying a large portion of the year. (through July 2025)

Jack White

Jack White released his latest LP, "No Name," earlier this year, and he is getting ready to embark on a concert tour in support of it. As the lead singer of rock band The White Stripes, White has a well-established fanbase, and he is venturing far and wide to perform for them. The singer will be in a whopping 30 cities starting in December and running until May 2025. These concerts will span the globe from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and mainland Europe, encompassing one of White's widest-traveled tours ever. Additional European tour dates were recently added. (through May 2025)

Kraftwerk

Kraftwerk has helped make electronic music into a mainstay genre, and the iconic German band is embarking on its global "Multimedia" tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their hit album "Autobahn." The band — and this album, in particular — is credited with "more or less inventing synth-pop," Rolling Stone said, and fans can get a taste across 25 North American cities in March and April. The band is also gearing up to perform at Coachella, and counts numerous celebrity fans. This includes skater Tony Hawk, who helped Kraftwerk announce their upcoming tour in a trailer. (through April 2025)

Charli XCX

If you were trying to pick the biggest pop star of 2024, Charli XCX would undoubtedly be in the conversation. The singer had the soundtrack of the summer with her album "brat," and Charli XCX is taking her talent across the world in her upcoming tour of the same name. The "brat Tour" will begin this February and see the British singer perform in 21 cities across North America, Europe, Australia and Scandinavia. "My conviction is so strong about how well this tour is doing because I have the numbers, and the numbers don't lie," the singer's agent, Jenna Adler, said to Billboard. (through June 2025)

Schoolboy Q

Schoolboy Q had a stratospheric rise from south Los Angeles to become a five-time Grammy-nominated rapper. Now he readying himself for a major tour that will begin with his roots: The artist is embarking on his "Blue Lips" tour to support his LP of the same name, which was released earlier this year. The highly anticipated tour will feature 11 dates in the United States and Europe from January to February. The first two shows will take place in Oakland, California, and Los Angeles, bringing the artist back to the place where he honed his craft. (through February 2025)

St. Vincent

Considered by some to be one of the greatest contemporary guitarists, St. Vincent is no stranger to tours, having embarked on them on and off for years. So it should be no surprise that demand is high for her "All Born Screaming Tour," named for her seventh studio album. The international tour begins in January and features concerts in 25 cities throughout Asia, North America, South America and Europe. St. Vincent will also be joined on the tour by some other big stars. Most notable is pop icon Olivia Rodrigo. Nick Cave and Glass Beams will also be featured in several shows. (through July 2025)

Tyler, the Creator

When it comes to alternative rappers, there may be no bigger star than Tyler, the Creator. The California native is embarking on his "Chromakopia" world tour, his eighth headlining tour overall. The tour, released in support of his eighth studio album of the same name, runs for five months starting in February. It features a massive 37 cities across the United States and Canada, where Tyler, the Creator will perform an astounding 89 shows. The "Chromakopia" album itself was a massive hit. It topped the Billboard 200 for three straight weeks, a feat "only Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter did" in 2024, said Billboard. (through July 2025)

Shakira

Shakira's "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" world tour was a blockbuster throughout 2024, so much so that the singer has expanded the journey into 2025. The Colombian icon, who is embarking on the tour in support of her 12th studio LP of the same name, chose to extend the tour "following incredible fan demand and production changes," said concert promoter LiveNation. The tour is starting again in February and will feature throughout South America and North America, including Shakira's five concerts in her native Colombia. In all, the singer will perform 44 shows. (through June 2025)

Panda Bear

One of the critters from the band Animal Collective is heading out on his own, as musician Panda Bear is embarking on a tour in support of his upcoming studio album "Sinister Grift." The singer and songwriter has been well-known among electronic music fans and has released seven solo LPs during his career. The tour will begin in February and feature stops throughout 40 cities in North America and Europe. Many of these shows will see Panda Bear collaborate with singer Toro y Moi. Fans of the tour won't want to miss the album, which will be released on Feb. 28. (through June 2025)