Taylor Swift ties Beyoncé record at MTV awards

The pop star's acceptance speeches encouraged fans to register to vote and commemorated the victims of 9/11

Taylor Swift holds award at MTV Video Music Awards
Swift did not mention Kamala Harris, whom she endorsed after Tuesday night's debate
(Image credit: Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Taylor Swift won video of the year and six other awards at last night's MTV Video Music Awards, leaving her with 30 total VMA trophies, tied with Beyoncé's as MTV's most-awarded artist. Sabrina Carpenter won song of the year for "Espresso," Katy Perry received the Video Vanguard Award and Chappell Roan was named best new artist. 

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

