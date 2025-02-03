Beyoncé's record-breaking night at the Grammys
Long-denied Album of the Year win rights a 'historic sense of grievance'
Beyoncé's first Album of the Year Grammy is not only a "long-overdue recognition" but also addresses "the elephant in the room" that's been "lingering" over the Grammys for years.
The singer scooped the award last night for her genre-bending album "Cowboy Carter", which explores the Black roots of country music, and it "should help atone for past perceived snubs", said Saeed Saeed in The National.
Beyoncé was already the most-awarded artist in Grammys history, and she now becomes the first Black woman to be awarded the Album of the Year this century. The win "finally" ends Beyoncé's dubious honour of being the most-nominated female artist without a win in this category, said The Hollywood Reporter.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Rightful throne in music'
"Making history is nothing new for Beyoncé" and, with her long-denied Album of the Year win, she continues to "claim her rightful throne in music".
"Cowboy Carter" has also put a spotlight on a host of other Black artists in the country music space, both past and present. The album, released in March, is a "paean to a panoply of traditions" that define the African-American experience, taking in genres "from folk to roots to country to rock to hip-hop", said Michael Patrick F. Smith in The New York Times. This is not merely a "tourist's trip into country music" but a "symphony" of cultures and genres.
Those who think that Taylor Swift was robbed of the album award this year are simply wrong, said Neil McCormick in The Telegraph. Beyoncé is an innovative artist who "keeps getting better and bolder with age", and her "fantastic country hybrid" project was clearly "head and shoulders" above the rest of the field.
'Glass ceiling'
The Grammys have been "crazy in love" with Beyoncé since she first burst onto the scene in 1999 as a member of Destiny's Child, said the New York Post. Her success since has been "staggering", with 99 nominations – the most of any artist in Grammys history. Yet, until last night, she has been routinely forced to perfect the "beauty-queen smile-and-clap routine" after four nominations for Album of the Year without a win.
Despite Beyoncé long being at the "absolute pinnacle of Black excellence", the time it has taken for her to win this award speaks of a "glass ceiling" for Black female artists, said Leah Sinclair in Stylist in 2023.
After such a "historic sense of grievance", this win is hugely symbolic as well as personal, said McCormick. While last night's gong may be, in effect, a "mid-career lifetime achievement award" for Beyoncé, it is, for the Grammys, a "much-needed course correction", said Saeed in The National.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
The best new music of 2024 by genre
The Week Recommends Outstanding albums, from pop to electro and classical
By The Week UK Published
-
2024: the year of Black country artists
In the Spotlight Beyoncé debuted 'Cowboy Carter' at the top of the country charts, shining a spotlight on artists like Shaboozey
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Kris Kristofferson: the free-spirited country music star who studied at Oxford
In the Spotlight The songwriter, singer and film-star has died aged 88
By The Week UK Published
-
10 upcoming albums to stream in sweater weather
The Week Recommends As summer turns to fall, check out these new albums from Fleetwood Mac, Katy Perry, Kim Deal and more
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Taylor Swift ties Beyoncé record at MTV awards
Speed Read The pop star's acceptance speeches encouraged fans to register to vote and commemorated the victims of 9/11
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
8 genre-defining Black country, folk and blues musicians
The Week Recommends Keeping the legacy alive, even when the industry tries to keep them down
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
8 movie musicals that prove the screen can share the stage
The Week Recommends The singing and dancing, bigger than life itself
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Why Chechnya has banned music that is 'too fast or too slow'
Under The Radar Many Western pop songs – and Russian national anthem – fall foul of new rules to protect 'cultural heritage'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published