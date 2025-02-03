Beyoncé's record-breaking night at the Grammys

Long-denied Album of the Year win rights a 'historic sense of grievance'

Beyoncé accepts Album of the Year at Grammys 2025
'Bolder and better': Beyoncé finally wins an Album of the Year Grammy after past 'snubs'
(Image credit: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)
By
published

Beyoncé's first Album of the Year Grammy is not only a "long-overdue recognition" but also addresses "the elephant in the room" that's been "lingering" over the Grammys for years.

The singer scooped the award last night for her genre-bending album "Cowboy Carter", which explores the Black roots of country music, and it "should help atone for past perceived snubs", said Saeed Saeed in The National.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

