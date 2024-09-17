10 upcoming albums to stream in sweater weather

Time to head to the pumpkin patches and corn mazes as fall is around the corner — and so are a bevy of new albums from some big-name artists.

Fleetwood Mac, 'Mirage Tour '82' (Sept. 20)

Fleetwood Mac: Mirage Live 1982 Concert - YouTube Watch On

Fleetwood Mac remains one of the most popular rock bands in history, and the group is getting ready to put one of their most famous performances onto a new LP. The album, "Mirage '82," will feature "live recordings from Fleetwood Mac's two sold-out shows at The Forum in 1982 during the Mirage Tour," said record label Rhino. The 22-track album will feature six previously unreleased recordings from those shows, including one of Fleetwood Mac's most recognizable tunes, "Don't Stop." Rhino also made an informational video on the album ahead of its release.

Katy Perry, '143' (Sept. 20)

Katy Perry - WOMANâ€™S WORLD (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Katy Perry is getting ready to release her seventh studio album, "143." The LP is named for what Perry considers a symbolic "angelic number, and is inspired by her feeling "really happy and whole," the singer said in an interview. However, the album has also been controversial, as it includes one single that faced pushback for its stereotypical imagery and another that had a "[music] video that led to an investigation into possible environmental impact on the island where it was shot,' said Rolling Stone. The album's lead single, "Woman's World," is out now.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Luke Bryan, 'Mind of a Country Boy' (Sept. 27)

Luke Bryan - Mind Of A Country Boy (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Beyond being a judge on "American Idol," Luke Bryan remains one of America's most popular country singers. Now, the Georgia native is getting ready to release his eighth studio album, "Mind of a Country Boy." Listeners will "finally know what's on my mind," Bryan said in a post on Instagram. The singer additionally told People that he was "able to take my time and really compile songs for this album," saying that it has "a little bit of everything." Bryan will also embark on a tour of the same name to support the LP; the album's eponymous lead single is out now.

Coldplay, 'Moon Music' (Oct. 4)

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

British band Coldplay is returning from a three-year LP hiatus with their forthcoming 10th studio album, "Moon Music." The band, known for smash-hit songs like "Viva la Vida" and "Paradise," is also recognizable for its work toward sustainability. Each vinyl version of the album "will contain some nine recycled PET-plastic bottles recovered from post-consumer waste, and the CD version is said to be the 'world's first' to be released on EcoCD," said Billboard. As is often standard, Coldplay is also currently embarking on a supportive tour for the album, whose lead single, "feelslikeimfallinginlove," is out now.

Finneas, 'For Cryin' Out Loud!' (Oct. 4)

FINNEAS - For Cryinâ€™ Out Loud! (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Finneas may not be as ubiquitous an artist as his sister Billie Eilish, but he has nonetheless received countless accolades for his music, including 10 Grammy Awards. Now he is releasing his second LP, "For Cryin' Out Loud!" The album will be a follow-up to his debut LP "Optimist," which was released in 2021. And Finneas has been busy since then. The artist "produced and co-wrote his sister's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' and he also won the 2024 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year" for his work on the movie "Barbie," said Pitchfork. The album's eponymous track is out now.

Jelly Roll, 'Beautifully Broken' (Oct. 11)

Jelly Roll - Get By (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Jelly Roll is set to release his 10th studio album, "Beautifully Broken" — though that may be a surprise to some given that Jelly Roll has only recently earned mainstream success after putting out LPs since 2012. The singer, known for blending rap and country, is "looking for songs that have purpose," he said to The New York Times. "When I go to put out a song under the name Jelly Roll, I think to myself, 'Why?' Because for the first time in my life, it has nothing to do with a financial decision." One of the LP's singles, "Get By," is out now.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, 'Warriors' (Oct. 18)

WARRIORS - A concept album by Lin-Manuel Miranda & Eisa Davis - YouTube Watch On

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is teaming with playwright Eisa Davis to remake a classic cult film — as an album. The pair are collaborating on "Warriors," an LP that will be a "concept album inspired by the novel and 1979 classic New York City film, 'The Warriors,'" said Variety. The album, which was produced by award-winning rapper Nas, will feature well-known singers like Marc Anthony. Miranda and Davis "spent the past three years musicalizing the Warriors' journey home, from the South Bronx to Coney Island," the pair said in a statement. A trailer for the album from Atlantic Records is out now.

Halsey, 'The Great Impersonator' (Oct. 25)

Halsey - Ego (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The pop stars keep pumping out new music, and Halsey is adding to her list of LPs with her upcoming fifth studio album, "The Great Impersonator." The singer "made this record in the space between life and death," and it "feels like I've waited an eternity for you to have it," Halsey said on Facebook. The album is meant to help document Halsey's health problems, as the singer has been open about her battles with both lupus and a lymphoproliferative disorder. She has previously "shared snippets of different days in the hospital spliced together," said USA Today. Several of the album's singles, including "Ego," are out now.

Linkin Park, 'From Zero' (Nov. 15)

Linkin Park is making a return to the scene with "From Zero," their upcoming eighth studio album. The iconic rock band has undergone big changes, as two of its main members are no longer with the band; lead vocalist Chester Bennington died in 2017, and drummer Rob Bourdon departed the group. The new LP will be the band's first without Bennington or Bourdon, with Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain taking over their respective roles. The album is "about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life," the group said, and its lead single, "The Emptiness Machine," is out now.

Kim Deal, 'Nobody Loves You More' (Nov. 22)

Kim Deal - Crystal Breath (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Kim Deal is best known as one of the original band members of Pixies and formed her own band, The Breeders, in the late 1980s. However, she will be venturing into new territory with the release of her upcoming debut solo album, "Nobody Loves You More." The album "features collaborations with various musicians, including members of The Breeders, Teenage Fanclub, The Raconteurs and Savages," said the music publication Dork. While this is Deal's first solo album, it is "not her first solo venture. In 2013, she self-released a five-part, ten-song seven-inch vinyl series." She has also released several solo singles. One of the album's singles, "Crystal Breath," is out now.