Why Katy Perry's on trial at the 'pop culture Hague'
Her new single, an 'attempt' at a 'feminist anthem', has been ferociously slated for retreading dated ground
She's best known for a song about a firework but to say that Katy Perry's new song neither bangs nor lights up the sky would be putting it politely.
Reaction to would-be feminist anthem "Woman's World" has been almost universally brutal, as critics subject Perry to a "digital flogging", wrote Adam White for The Independent, with her "ethics, creativity, styling" and choice of collaborators all "put on trial at the Pop Culture Hague".
'Toothless, juvenile'
The lyrics of the "toothless, juvenile song" have been "roasted" for "sounding like the kind of thing you sing to your dog when no one is home", wrote Kenneth Shepard for Kotaku. It's "meant to be empowering", but it "just ends up being Perry saying a bunch of adjectives and platitudes". The words are "stacked" with "pseudo-inspirational declarations", said Alexa Camp of Slant Magazine.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
There's "nothing to grasp onto, whether you love it or hate it", wrote Alec Karam for the Daily Beast. "It's really just boring and one-note" and "essentially two-and-a-half minutes of drab elevator music" from an artist who seems "hell-bent on making us forget she's actually super-talented".
'Unintentionally patronising'
Much of the hostility is fuelled by the sense that the "girl power" vibe of the song is out of place in 2024. "Woman's World" is a "dated attempt at writing a feminist anthem" that made Laura Snapes of The Guardian "feel stupider every sorry time I listened to it". It gave me a "strange sensation" of being "dragged back in time" to a pop culture era when the "notion that girls just wanted to have fundamental rights" was treated as something that had the world clutching its "collective smelling salts". When Perry describes women as "so intelligent", said Shaad D'Souza on Pitchfork, she "sings it in this halting, unintentionally patronising rhythm" that "leaves you no choice but to assume she's being sarcastic". It's "abysmal".
Perhaps it was a mistake to try to deliver a societal message at all, said Cat Zhang for The Cut. Perry's "always been at her weakest when she comments on capital-S society", as in her "wake-up sheeple" manifesto "Chained to the Rhythm." Actually, "what people want" from her is "fantasy, escapism".
She has also been dubbed a "hypocrite" for collaborating with the "embattled" producer Dr. Luke, who was sued by singer Kesha for sexual assault, said Forbes. He's repeatedly denied the allegation but, even so, Consequence's Mary Siroky still thinks there was a "pitch-black irony" in her choice of producer for a song about female empowerment.
Positive write-ups are few and far between, but Perry might be cheered to note that Justin Curto of Vulture praised the song's production as "sound, sturdy even". While the sentiment of "Woman's World" may be the "stalest sort of retread", Perry's delivery reminds us of her vocal talent and "sonically, the chorus even packs some punch".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
What is sickle cell anaemia?
The Explainer The UK has approved the use of a new drug to treat a disease that predominantly affects people of colour
By Keumars Afifi-Sabet, The Week UK Published
-
How to save money on summer holiday activities
The Explainer Children may be looking forward to the summer holidays but it can be a financially stressful time for parents
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Laura van den Berg's 6 favorite books with hidden secrets
Feature The author recommends works by Patricia Lockwood, Gillian Flynn, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Can Gladiator II outdo its epic original?
Talking Point Trailer for the long-awaited sequel shows Paul Mescal fighting a rhino, and taps into 'nostalgia' for 'sword and sandals drama'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Spotify conspiracy theories
In the Spotlight Popularity of viral hit Espresso sparks accusations of modern 'payola' and algorithm hijacking by streaming platforms
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
How did Glastonbury 2024 measure up?
Talking Point Sound problems hampered 'sublime' performances during festival in which pop came out on top
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Royal Academy Summer Exhibition: 'wonderfully diverse' art
Talking Point This annual show sticks to 'a familiar template' in the hopes of enticing both new and returning visitors
By The Week UK Published
-
The House of Beckham: why Tom Bower's book won't topple the Golden Balls empire
Talking Point Unauthorised biography of David and Victoria Beckham is met with tepid response
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Taylor Swift vs. The Beatles: who's bigger?
In the Spotlight With US megastar's 'Eras' tour arriving in Liverpool, comparisons to the Fab Four and Beatlemania abound
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Judy Chicago: Revelations – an 'absorbing' show from a pioneering feminist artist
The Week Recommends The new exhibition contains some 200 paintings, drawings and installations
By The Week UK Published
-
Why Japan is clamping down on host clubs
Under The Radar Women flock to bars for attention from male hosts but 'slippery' payment systems leads to huge debts
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published