Why Katy Perry's on trial at the 'pop culture Hague'

Her new single, an 'attempt' at a 'feminist anthem', has been ferociously slated for retreading dated ground

Katy Perry in the video for Woman's World
The reaction to Woman's World has been almost universally brutal
(Image credit: Capitol Records)
By
published
inTalking Point

She's best known for a song about a firework but to say that Katy Perry's new song neither bangs nor lights up the sky would be putting it politely.  

Reaction to would-be feminist anthem "Woman's World" has been almost universally brutal, as critics subject Perry to a "digital flogging", wrote Adam White for The Independent, with her "ethics, creativity, styling" and choice of collaborators all "put on trial at the Pop Culture Hague".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Katy Perry Feminism Pop Music Talking Point
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸