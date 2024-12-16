10 upcoming albums to stream in the frosty winter

Get out the hot chocolate and turn the fireplace on because winter is in full effect. But you can still stay nice and cozy with a selection of new albums from some heavy-hitting musicians.

Snoop Dogg, 'Missionary' (Dec. 13)

Snoop D-O-double G is back with his next studio album, marking a significant milestone: "Missionary" will be the famed rapper's 20th LP. The album, released by the classic hip-hop labels Death Row Records, Aftermath and Interscope, will be a celebration of the rap genre, with legendary artists joining Snoop. This includes appearances from Eminem, 50 Cent and Dr. Dre, as well as non-rap artists like the late Tom Petty. "Missionary" is "some of the best music I've done in my career," Dr. Dre, who produced the album, said to Entertainment Tonight. A single from the album, "Gorgeous," is out now.

Ringo Starr, 'Look Up' (Jan. 10)

Ringo Starr, the famous drummer for the Beatles, is back with another solo studio album, "Look Up," which will be his 21st LP. However, this album will be a bit different than the rock classics normally performed by the Scouser, as "Look Up" will be a country album — complete with album art showing Starr in a cowboy hat. While not normally associated with the genre, Starr is a longtime fan and has "always loved country music," the drummer said in a press release. Indeed, country influences can be heard in many of his solo songs. A single from the LP, "Thankful," is out now.

Franz Ferdinand, 'The Human Fear' (Jan. 10)

If country isn't your thing, you will be able to pick up the latest LP from Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand on the same day. The sixth studio album from the band, whose name comes from the assassinated archduke of Austria-Hungary, will be the first with their new drummer, Audrey Tait. The album's 11 songs will showcase the band at "their most immediate, upbeat and life-affirming, unashamedly going for the pop-jugular in classic Franz style," music label Domino said. It will "allude to some deep-set human fears and how overcoming and accepting these fears drives and defines our lives." The album's lead single, "Audacious," is out now.

Mac Miller, 'Balloonerism' (Jan. 17)

Rapper Mac Miller died in 2018, but the celebrated artist is still gifting fans new gifts. "Balloonerism," the artist's second posthumous LP (and seventh studio album overall), was recorded in 2014 but has never seen the light of day. Unofficial versions have been floating around online since his death, so his family decided to release the LP in full. The album is a "project that was of great importance" to Miller, and it "showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist," Miller's estate said on Instagram. A trailer for the album is out now.

FKA Twigs, 'Eusexua' (Jan. 24)

FKA Twigs has burst onto the scene in a big way over the last decade and is preparing to launch her third studio album, "Eusexua." The English singer is known for crafting songs with significant meaning, and her latest album is "my opus and truly feels like a pin at the center of the core of my artist," FKA Twigs said in a post on X. The album also showcases the "evolution of the unique artistry and otherworldly creative vision that she has long been known for," said The Brown Daily Herald. The LP's eponymous lead single is out now.

Alessia Cara, 'Love & Hyperbole' (Feb. 14)

Valentine's Day will be extra special for fans of Alessia Cara, who will release her fourth studio album, "Love & Hyperbole." The LP will mark Cara's first album in four years and is shaping up to be a high point for the Canadian pop star, who began her career posting on YouTube. The album is "my best work to date — or at least my personal favorite," Cara said in an Instagram post. Fans of Cara have been anticipating this album due to the singer dropping secrets and hints about its contents on social media. The lead single on the album, "Dead Man," is out now.

Tate McRae, 'So Close to What' (Feb. 21)

So close to what? The release of Tate McRae's next album, that is. The singer's third studio LP, "So Close to What," will be the first since her breakout album "Think Later" was released in December 2023. This was the project that took her from a well-known name to a global superstar. The album, like McRae's prior works, features "unfiltered lyricism and raw emotions" which represent the "journey of growing up when the road ahead feels infinite and the destination increasingly elusive," according to a press release from the singer's website. The album's lead single, "It's ok I'm ok," is out now.

The Wombats, 'Oh! The Ocean' (Feb. 21)

Wombats might be native to Australia, but the Wombats are a distinctly British band, and they are hitting the trail again with their sixth studio album, "Oh! The Ocean." This marks a high point for the band, which has been omnipresent in rock band circles since its debut in 2003. There "was this revelation that I had been living a life caught up in my own head, or in some kind of racing helmet or with blinkers on," lead singer Matthew Murphy said to Clash of the album's inspiration. A single from the album, "Blood on the Hospital Floor," is out now.

Lisa, 'Alter Ego' (Feb. 28)

Thai singer Lisa is considered one of the most recognizable names in music as a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, and she is now preparing a new venture: the debut of her solo studio album, "Alter Ego." The highly anticipated LP was being helmed even as Lisa continued to perform with Blackpink; the album also "comes at the tail end of a record-breaking year full of exciting new solo music and high energy performances," said the LP's label RCA. The album's campaign "emulates five characters each representing a unique personality," in keeping with the alter ego theme. The album's lead single, "Rockstar," is out now.

Sasami, 'Blood on the Silver Screen' (March 7)

Singer and songwriter Sasami is known for blending several music genres and is at it again with her upcoming third studio album, "Blood on the Silver Screen." While all of her albums have had different meanings, this LP is "all about learning and respecting the craft of pop songwriting, about relenting to illogical passion, obsession and guiltless pleasure," Sasami said to Rolling Stone, adding that she "wanted to be more playful and communicate more with pop culture." In addition to performing, Sasami wrote each one of album's 13 songs. The LP's lead single, "Slugger," is out now.