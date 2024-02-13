Valentine's Day: ideal recipes for celebrating your love

Valentine's Day has been marked for centuries, but be warned, there is "no lovey-dovey backstory here", said Country Living. The holiday is named after a supposed Saint Valentine, but is thought to be based on two men named Valentine, both of whom were executed on 14 February "in different years by Roman Emperor Claudius II in the third century A.C.E.".

Over the years, these legends have morphed into a more commercial occasion, with couples all over the world using 14 February to celebrate love and happiness. A major part of Valentine's Day is marking the event with food and drink.

The Week has selected some of the best recipes you may wish to share with the one you love.

Recipe: Potted lobster

(Image credit: The Potted Lobster, Bamburgh)

This dish, by chef Richard Sim of The Potted Lobster, Bamburgh, is easy to prepare, combining the fresh taste of seafood with herbs and mild spices for a luxurious starter for Valentine's Day celebrations.

Ingredients: serves 2

125g butter

12.5g chopped parsley

12.5g mixed freshly chopped herbs (dill, tarragon, chervil)

25g brown shrimp

25g peeled prawns

25g brown crab meat

25g white crab meat

50g lobster meat

25g hot smoked trout

Pinch of paprika

Pinch of curry powder

Pinch of saffron

Zest and juice ½ a lemon



Method

Melt butter in a pan until foaming.

Toss the seafood in the butter.

Add the lemon and fold in the herbs.

Pack into ramekins and allow to cool completely before moving to the fridge.

Serve with warm toast.

Recipe: Thai beef massaman curry

(Image credit: Dominique Woolf)

This nutty, sweet and easy recipe by Dominique Woolf is ready in half an hour and perfect for a busy Valentine's Day.

Ingredients

8 tbsp massaman curry paste

2 tins coconut milk

250ml water

2 tbsp brown tamarind paste

2 tbsp soft brown sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce

2 onions, cut into thin wedges

450g potatoes, peeled and cut into 2.5-3cm chunks

150g cherry tomatoes

450-500g sirloin steak, thinly sliced

Handful of peanuts, to serve

Coriander leaves, to serve



Method

Drizzle some oil into a pan over a medium heat. Add the curry paste and fry for a few moments until aromatic.

Stir in the coconut milk, water, tamarind, sugar and fish sauce.

Add the potatoes and simmer for around 10 mins until slightly softened.

Add the onions and tomatoes and simmer for a further 10 mins or until the potatoes are cooked.

Add the steak and cook for a couple of mins until just cooked, stirring occasionally.

Taste the sauce and add any extra fish sauce, salt or sugar as needed.

Serve scattered with peanuts and coriander.



Recipe: Dom's rum punch

This drink, from chef Dom Taylor of The Good Front Room at the Langham, offers an intriguing fusion of white and dark rum, with the sweetness of grenadine, a splash of vibrant tropical juice and followed up by the zesty kick of a lime. The perfect taste of the Caribbean.

Ingredients

25ml Wray and Nephew white rum

25ml dark rum

10ml Grenadine

10ml pineapple juice

1 whole Pimento berry

100ml ginger beer

Juice and zest of 1 lime



Method

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, shake and strain over ice.

Recipe: Raspberry ripple cookies

(Image credit: Beabop Bakes in collaboration with Whittard of Chelsea)

This Valentine's Day, you may wish to satisfy your sweet tooth with these cookies by Beabop Bakes in collaboration with Whittard of Chelsea. Soft in the middle, the cookies are bursting with fruity flavour.

Ingredients

160g unsalted butter (softened)

80g light brown sugar

120g caster sugar

½ tbsp vanilla extra

1 large egg

1 tbsp Whittard raspberry ripple hot chocolate

¾ tsp bicarbonate of soda

¾ tsp salt

270g plain flour

100g chocolate chips (50g white chocolate & 50g ruby chocolate chips)

80g frozen raspberries



Method

Preheat the oven to 180C and line two baking trays with parchment paper.

Using a stand mixer or handheld mixer, combine the sugars and butter and beat until light and fluffy. Then add in the egg and vanilla and mix until fully combined.

Combine the rest of the dry ingredients together (flour, salt, hot chocolate powder and bicarbonate of soda) and then add to the butter mixture and mix until just combined.

Fold in the chocolate chips and then gently fold in the frozen raspberries – again, making sure not to squash the raspberries or over-mix the dough.

Scoop balls of dough on to the prepared baking trays and place into the oven for 10-12 mins until the edges of the cookies are golden. If you want perfectly round cookies, as soon as you remove the cookies from the oven, use a cookie cutter to ‘scoot’ the cookies into a round shape.

Place extra chocolate chips on top and leave to cool on the tray for at least 10 mins. Then enjoy!

Recipe: Heart-shaped red velvet cake with clotted cream frosting

(Image credit: Nick Hook)

This sumptuous red velvet cake, with rich clotted cream as a topping, by Harry Hook, commissioned by Trewithen Dairy, is a perfect bake to impress the one you love.

Ingredients

150ml vegetable oil

250g plain flour

2tbsp cocoa powder

2tsp baking powder

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

250g light brown soft sugar

½ tsp salt

200ml buttermilk

1tsp real vanilla extract

1tsp red food colouring paste

2 eggs

400g Trewithen Dairy cornish clotted cream

Handful of red berries to decorate



Method