10 concert tours to see this spring

The chills of winter are nearly over, with the calendar turning to spring and the snow melting. As the weather begins to warm, you can get back into the swing of live music with a series of concert tours from some big-name artists.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has grown to become one of the most popular singers of his generation, and now the red-haired, lanky Englishman is getting ready to embark on his next concert tour. Sheeran's "+–=÷× (Mathematics)" Tour is the singer's fourth of his career and comes in support of a pair of his albums: 2021's "=" and 2023's "-." Sheeran has been touring throughout the world over the past few years. Beginning in April, the tour will take him to 16 cities in 12 countries throughout Europe, Scandinavia and the Middle East. He previously played in several cities across the U.S. in 2024. (through September 2025)

Usher

Usher is widely recognized as one of the most influential R&B artists of all time, and now he is getting ready to go cross-continent with his "Past Present Future" Tour. The singer, who recently completed his highly anticipated residency at Caesar's Palace and Park MGM in Las Vegas, will perform in five cities throughout Europe, the Middle East and Scandinavia, including 10 shows in London (eight of which are already sold out). Usher has been on the move this past year in the U.S., having finished the American leg of his tour in December. (through May 2025)

Gracie Abrams

These past few years have seen several Gen Z singers burst onto the scene, and Gracie Abrams is certainly among them. Since releasing her debut album, "Good Riddance," in 2023, Abrams has been on a significant rise, and now the daughter of director J.J. Abrams is hitting the road again. Abrams' "The Secret of Us" Tour supports her second LP of the same name and will feature shows in an astounding 32 cities across Asia, Oceania, Europe and the U.S. Abrams is "extremely grateful for the opportunity to tour this album," she said on Instagram. (through August 2025)

Sabrina Carpenter

Speaking of Gen Z singers, there might not be a bigger name in the industry right now than Sabrina Carpenter. She has been on a stratospheric rise the past few years and at the age of 25 has already released six studio albums. Her latest "Short n' Sweet" Tour will be in support of her sixth LP of the same name, featuring her hit singles "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." The tour will run the majority of the year and feature 38 shows in cities across Europe, Scandinavia and the U.S., with the latter set to feature an additional North American leg. (through November 2025)

LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem remains one of the most popular "electronic" rock bands of this century, becoming one of the pioneers of the then still-recent genre. The band is currently working on their upcoming fifth LP and are embarking on a North American and European tour before it drops. The tour runs through the summer and features 22 concerts in 10 cities across the United States and Europe. As far as that new album? "Don't ask me when that is, because we're still working on it. But it feels very good to be putting out new music," the band said on Instagram last November. (through June 2025)

Coldplay

When popular rock bands come to mind, Coldplay is at the top of the list. The group has released 10 LPs during their career, and is embarking on their "Music of the Spheres" World Tour in support of two they recently released: 2021's "Music of the Spheres" and 2024's "Moon Music." This marks Coldplay's first live tour since the Covid-19 pandemic and will feature 39 shows in cities throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. There may not be a ton of time left to hear Coldplay's new tunes: The band is "only going to do 12 proper albums," said frontman Chris Martin. (through September 2025)

Phish

Phish is not the only rock band on this list, but they might be the one with the most devoted following. Fans of the group will follow them wherever they perform, and those loyalists will have a chance to do that this spring when the band embarks on a North American tour.

The tour will feature eight shows in four American cities and will be followed by a longer summer tour crisscrossing the United States. For those who cannot catch the concerts, there is a website offering recordings of their live shows. (through July 2025)

Kendrick Lamar and Sza

Fresh off his Super Bowl halftime extravaganza, Kendrick Lamar is still "Not Like Us," as the acclaimed rapper and musician will be headlining his "Grand National Tour" from spring through the summer. Lamar will be joined on stage by fellow rap star Sza, and the tour will be one of his biggest yet. It will feature nearly 40 shows in 31 cities across the U.S., Europe and Scandinavia. The concert is in support of Lamar's sixth LP, "GNX," which was released to critical acclaim in 2024 and features his hit singles "Luther" and "Squabble Up." (through August 2025)

Kane Brown

Kane Brown is one of country music's up-and-coming stars, and recently released his fourth album, "The High Road," featuring collaborations with icons like Jelly Roll and Brad Paisley. Those who want to hear the songs live are in luck, because Brown is embarking on a tour of the same name in support of the LP. The tour is a massive one, set to feature 50 shows across the U.S., Canada and Europe. The tour life is not a new one for Brown, who at the age of 31 has already embarked on numerous concert journeys since he began his career in 2016. (through October 2025)

Djo

Djo is the stage name of Joe Keery, who has gone from being an actor on the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" to one of the most popular singers of his era. His song "End of Beginning" on his second LP made waves on social media, and now Keery is capitalizing on that success by embarking on the "Back on You World Tour." The tour, Keery's first as a musician, will be in support of his forthcoming studio album "The Crux." It will feature more than 30 shows in cities across the U.S., Canada and Europe, with Keery's former band Post Animal joining for many of them. (through June 2025)