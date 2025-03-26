10 upcoming albums to stream in the hazy spring

With winter coming to an end, singers and songwriters are ramping up their spring season to release new albums. Catch some new tunes with a selection of upcoming LPs.

Lady Gaga, 'Mayhem' (out now)

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Pop music fans have been going gaga for Lady Gaga for years, and the acclaimed artist has released her sixth studio album, "Mayhem," to much anticipation. The LP will mark Gaga's first solo studio album since 2020, and it also includes her award-winning duet with Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile." The album is a "return to those Gothic dreams" and allowed the singer to find her "peak confidence" in its production, Gaga said to Rolling Stone. "When I feel creatively fulfilled, that's when I feel most myself," she said. The album is out now and includes the hit single "Abracadabra."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, 'I Said I Love You First' (out now)

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - Scared of Loving You (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made waves when they announced their engagement, and now they're getting ready for a new project: their first collaborative studio album. The LP, "I Said I Love You First," is Gomez's fourth studio album and Blanco's second. The album will reportedly be an ode to the pair's love and "celebrates the pair's love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship," according to Gomez's website. The album was not planned but "came together organically as a direct result" of their relationship. A single from the album, "Scared of Loving You," is out now.

Mumford & Sons, 'Rushmere' (March 28)

Mumford & Sons - Malibu (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Mumford & Sons has not released a studio album in almost seven years — but that hiatus will soon end when the band releases their fifth LP, "Rushmere." This marks the longest period between albums in the band's history, but the rock group, which maintains a loyal following, appears to be getting back on the horse. The album is "folk rock at its finest; a nod to Mumford & Sons' past, embedded with their DNA, that nonetheless feels like the exciting start to a brand new chapter," said Atwood Magazine. The lead single on the album, "Malibu," is out now.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile, 'Who Believes in Angels?' (April 4)

Elton John, Brandi Carlile - Who Believes In Angels? - YouTube Watch On

Elton John and Brandi Carlile might seem like an unconventional duo, but they have worked together before. They are back at it again with their forthcoming LP, "Who Believes in Angels?" The studio album features new tracks from John, widely considered one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, as well as the more folksy Carlile. John had "been a fan of Brandi's for a long time, but she had been a fan of mine for even longer, and I played and sang on one of her records," John said in an interview. The album's self-titled track is out now.

Spin Doctors, 'Face Full of Cake' (April 11)

Spin Doctors - Still A Gorilla (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

The rock group Spin Doctors is best known for their 1992 hit "Two Princes," but the band has been a consistent figure in the alternative rock space. Now, they are getting ready to release their seventh LP, "Face Full of Cake." The album, the band's first since 2013, features a "combination of the easy-going, hook-forward songs that made them so popular and the freewheeling jam sensibilities they've always exhibited with bluesy funk flavor," said the album's press release. Fans will be "knocked out by this new record," said vocalist Chris Barron. A single from the LP, "Still A Gorilla," is out now.

Bon Iver, 'Sable, Fable' (April 11)

Bon Iver - Everything Is Peaceful Love (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Bon Iver will be releasing their fifth studio album, "Sable, Fable," as their first LP since 2019. The project from the indie folk band will not only feature the band members but also collaborations with several notable artists, most notably Danielle Haim from the critically acclaimed band Haim. The album itself continues Bon Iver's 2024 EP "Sable," with the "Sable" and "Fable" portions of the LP comprising separate discs. More than just a pair of discs, though, "Sable, Fable" appears to tell a story with its intertwining songs. One of the album's singles, "Everything is Peaceful Love," is out now.

Wu-Tang Clan, 'Black Samson: The Bastard Swordsman' (April 12)

Wu-Tang Clan - Mandingo (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

If rock is not your thing, you can soon access new music from RZA, GZA, and Ghostface Killah: The Wu-Tang Clan will be releasing a new LP, "Black Samson: The Bastard Swordsman," as part of a collaborative effort with producer Mathematics. You will need to act fast if you want to get one, as only 5,000 copies of the album will be printed at first. The album is "giving fans not just an album, but a piece of history — something truly one of a kind," Mathematics said in a statement. A single from the album, "Mandingo," is out now.

Beirut, 'A Study of Losses' (April 18)

Beirut - Guericke's Unicorn (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

A popular folk band, Beirut has been entertaining listeners for nearly 20 years, and they are back with their seventh studio album, "A Study of Losses." The LP is their second album in three years, and the band, named for the capital city of Lebanon due to its clashing sounds, shows no signs of slowing down.

The album is an "18-track odyssey," the longest the band has ever done, and is "inspired by the chilling tale of a man obsessed with archiving all of humanity's lost thoughts and creations," said a press release. A single from the LP, "Guericke's Unicorn," is out now.

Counting Crows, 'Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!' (May 9)

Mr. Jones will like this one: Counting Crows is releasing their eighth studio album, "Butter Miracle, the Complete Sweets!," marking their first LP in more than a decade. The album is actually an extended version of the band's 2021 EP, "Butter Miracle Suite One," and four of that recording's songs are included on the forthcoming album. Details about the full album are slim, but one of the singles, "Spaceman in Tulsa," is "about metamorphosis — the way music breaks down who we were and spins us into something new," said frontman Adam Duritz in a statement. That single is out now.

Lana Del Rey, 'The Right Person Will Stay' (May 21)

Lana Del Rey on Finding Her Husband & Beating the 'Singer's Curse' - YouTube Watch On

Lana Del Rey is ready to drop her 10th studio album, "The Right Person Will Stay," and she has been busy while doing so; the LP will be the singer's fourth in as many years. The album is expected to bring in country music vibes, a genre that Del Rey has been experimenting with more in recent years. But at the same time, all "my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it's an album like "Honeymoon" which has a jazz flair, so I don't think it will be a heavy departure," Del Rey told Vogue. No tracklist has been released for the LP.