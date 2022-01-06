Nancy Pelosi introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton cast for virtual performance during Jan. 6 reflection

We might not have been in "The Room Where It Happened," but we're sure cringing all the same.

On today of all days, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) introduced Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the show's cast for — wait for it — a prerecorded virtual performance of "Dear Theodosia," which was then played during the Jan. 6 rememberance event on Capitol Hill.

Though Miranda's part was new, the performance itself was reportedly recorded a while ago. Democrats applauded once the video concluded, while Pelosi noted "it was important to have the arts as part of this."

Democrats applauded after the song (performed via video) concluded and Pelosi said it was important to have the arts as part of this. I was not expecting the arts today! — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) January 6, 2022

But perhaps unsurprisingly ... not everyone agreed. While some online bystanders were just downright confused by the choice to feature Miranda and his cast of performers in the ceremony, others feared the video's jovial, musical tone made light of the Capitol attack.

I agree with George Will that 1/6 should be burned into the American psyche the way 9/11 is. Having some guys from Broadway talk to Congress on 1/6 is not helping that cause. This should be a solemn and unhappy anniversary, not lightweight theatrics. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 6, 2022

If you enjoyed the musical fine, but you're commemorating the one year anniversary of when the leader of the opposition party tried to overthrow the government and have you guys killed. Maybe Hamilton isn't the right route for this!https://t.co/sjNwyV0USf — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 6, 2022

I thought it had to be a joke when people were saying that Nancy Pelosi played a musical interlude from "Hamilton" during her Jan 6 remembrance event. Another lesson in why you should always operate on the default assumption that parody and reality have merged pic.twitter.com/eJdAyuvVBj — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 6, 2022

Dems: 1/6 was among the darkest days in American history, one that put the very institution of democracy in peril. Also Dems: LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, MUSICAL GUESTS, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, AND THE CAST OF HAMILTON!!! AK — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) January 6, 2022

Nancy Pelosi wanting to play us all some Hamilton gave me the worst second-hand embarrassment. Like, I had to turn the video off. I know there's a German word for this ... — Danielle C. Belton (@daniellecbelton) January 6, 2022

Imagine thinking the proper response to a siege on the Capitol by violent insurrectionists and a rejection of responsibility by instigators who are just a sneeze away from regaining power is to....bring out the cast of Hamilton? — Dan Moritz-Rabson (@DMoritzRabson) January 6, 2022

Pelosi read the Vox piece about how Hamilton is cringe now and knew she had to take a stand. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 6, 2022

Safe to say the performance really did blow us all away ... just not in the way Democrats and Pelosi had hoped.