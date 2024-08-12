Stars close out Paris Olympics, toss to LA
A Tom Cruise stunt and Billie Eilish concert ended the 2024 Paris Olympics
What happened
Tom Cruise and Billie Eilish helped draw a close to the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday night. The star-packed closing ceremony highlighted French artistry and included Cruise descending from the roof of the Stade de France and riding out carrying the Olympic flag toward Los Angeles, host of the 2028 Summer Olympics.
Who said what
France "closed out its 2024 Games just as they started — with joy and panache," The Associated Press said. Los Angeles will have a challenge topping Paris, which made "spectacular use of its cityscape," but "the City of Angels, like the City of Light, showed that it, too, holds some aces."
Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" stunt ended with a prerecorded video of the actor skydiving into Hollywood and a Venice Beach concert featuring Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. The French band Phoenix played in the stadium and gold medal swimmer Léon Marchand brought the Games to an end by blowing out the Olympic flame.
What next?
The U.S. finished the Olympics tied with China in gold medals — 40 each — but holding a 126-91 lead for total medals. The Paralympics begin on August 28.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
