Stars close out Paris Olympics, toss to LA

A Tom Cruise stunt and Billie Eilish concert ended the 2024 Paris Olympics

Tom Cruise exits Stade de France with Olympic flag
Cruise descended from the roof of the Stade de France and rode out carrying the Olympic flag toward Los Angeles, host of the 2028 Games
What happened

Tom Cruise and Billie Eilish helped draw a close to the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday night. The star-packed closing ceremony highlighted French artistry and included Cruise descending from the roof of the Stade de France and riding out carrying the Olympic flag toward Los Angeles, host of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

