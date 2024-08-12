Stars close out Paris Olympics, toss to LA

What happened

Tom Cruise and Billie Eilish helped draw a close to the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday night. The star-packed closing ceremony highlighted French artistry and included Cruise descending from the roof of the Stade de France and riding out carrying the Olympic flag toward Los Angeles, host of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Who said what

France "closed out its 2024 Games just as they started — with joy and panache," The Associated Press said. Los Angeles will have a challenge topping Paris, which made "spectacular use of its cityscape," but "the City of Angels, like the City of Light, showed that it, too, holds some aces."



Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" stunt ended with a prerecorded video of the actor skydiving into Hollywood and a Venice Beach concert featuring Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. The French band Phoenix played in the stadium and gold medal swimmer Léon Marchand brought the Games to an end by blowing out the Olympic flame.

What next?

The U.S. finished the Olympics tied with China in gold medals — 40 each — but holding a 126-91 lead for total medals. The Paralympics begin on August 28.