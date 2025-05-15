Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning: an 'awe-inspiringly bananas' conclusion

Tom Cruise pulls off 'death-defying' stunts in this 'dazzlingly ambitious' finale to eight-film series

Tom Cruise hanging from a plane in Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning
'Buttock-clenchingly tense': Tom Cruise hangs from a biplane in a scene from The Final Reckoning
(Image credit: Alamy / Entertainment Pictures)
"Well, he's only gone and done it," said Kevin Maher in The Times. Tom Cruise has brought three decades and eight instalments of "Mission Impossible" to a close with a "stupendous, supersized and sometimes even meaningful finale".

An evil artificial intelligence called The Entity has taken over the internet and is just 72 hours away from "obliterating all humanity. If only there was an indefatigable, pint-sized, sprint-obsessed 62-year-old cinematic showman who could save us?" Enter Ethan Hunt (Cruise).

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

