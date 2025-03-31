7 ways to drink spectacularly across the United States this spring

A bar for every springtime occasion

profile shot of a bar at night with a candle in the middle of a table. lights are blue and bright-pink
Good weather; good drinking: It is time for spring
(Image credit: 5m3photos / Getty Images)
Scott Hocker, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The range of drinking styles and options in the U.S. is quite astonishing, when you crest above and take the bird's-eye view. Whether you want a dive bar with impeccable cocktails or a refined dining-and-drinking experience that merges Japan and America, these are the places to imbibe this spring.

Ayahuasca Cantina, Dallas

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸