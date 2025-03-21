7 refreshing, easy-breezy cocktails for the spring season

Shoulder season meets the best of seasonal drinking

Bottles of spring cocktails with orange slices sitting on a table in the sunlight
(Image credit: Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images)
Spring drinking requests that your beverages be perhaps light and definitively refreshing. It is the season for simple sours, low-ABV drinks with punchy herbaceousness and maybe some cheeky infusions with, yes, bubble gum.

AJ Johnson's Gin Rickey

Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

