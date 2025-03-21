7 refreshing, easy-breezy cocktails for the spring season
Shoulder season meets the best of seasonal drinking
Spring drinking requests that your beverages be perhaps light and definitively refreshing. It is the season for simple sours, low-ABV drinks with punchy herbaceousness and maybe some cheeky infusions with, yes, bubble gum.
AJ Johnson's Gin Rickey
Gin; club soda; lime juice; sweetener: At its core, the gin rickey is a simple, essential cocktail. This version from Washington, D.C., bartender Andra "AJ" Johnson amplifies the sweet element by infusing simple syrup with Buddha's hand citron, makrut lime leaves and lemon juice.
Mezcal Sour
A sour is a school of drinks that turns on the trinity of spirit, citrus and sweetness. This recipe is classic as can be, its only curveball being the less-common inclusion of smoky, kicky mezcal as the drink's keystone.
Sparkling Tangawizi
A play on Stoney Tangawizi, a ginger beer from East Africa, this booze-free drink starts with a base of fresh finger, salt and sugar. Then in goes a bunch of sparkling water to complement and lighten the impact of the sharp, salty base.
Bubblegum Daiquiri
Bear with us: Yes, bubblegum can have a chewy, poppy place in the glass. This daiquiri begins by tossing a bunch of Hubba Bubba gum with the contents of a bottle of light rum. 24 hours later, you are armed with your daiquiri base. Add lime and simple syrup, shake and bust out the Cracker Jack.
Soft Arms
This nonchalant low-ABV cocktail has an all-star roster of personality-driven components. Riesling adds its zippy edge; fino sherry walks in with its dry oxidation; white vermouth and aquavit are all herby tension. A touch of yuzu vinegar provides acidity.
Maple-Bourbon Smash
Maple need not be relegated solely to autumn. Its edgy sweetness has boundless uses. One fine example: its appearance in this effortless drink, in which maple syrup is muddled with orange and lemon juices and an orange wheel, then finished with Angostura bitters, bourbon and a few fingers of seltzer.
French Martini
Very much not a Cosmo but also not exactly not a Cosmo, the French Martini merges vodka, Chambord raspberry liqueur and pineapple juice. It has all the bright appeal of the Cosmopolitan but can live life on its terms, without all the "Sex and the City" baggage of its pink cousin.
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
