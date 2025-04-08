'Cordial Conversation' cocktail recipe
This multi-layered cocktail features an appealing combination of flavours including jasmine tea and watermelon syrup
With bright citrus Tanqueray No.TEN gin and the delicate flavour of jasmine tea, this cocktail has a multi-layered profile. Sweet watermelon syrup is paired with a slightly bitter fig leaf cordial, and depth is provided by basil and rosemary notes. It was crafted by master mixologist Tiffanie Barriere as part of the 'Cocktails of Dreams' experiment – a new project combining technology and cocktail artistry as bartenders interpret dreams to create innovative drinks.
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz. Tanqueray No.TEN
- 1.5 oz. double-stepped jasmine tea
- 1 oz. watermelon syrup
- 0.50 oz. fig leaf cordial
- 2 basil leaves
- Rosemary flower
- Lemon rind to garnish
Method
- Place gin, double-stepped jasmine tea, watermelon syrup and fig leaf cordial into a shaker, along with two basil leaves and a rosemary flower.
- Add ice and shake until the cocktail shaker is cold to the touch.
- Fine strain into a coupe or other cocktail glass.
- Garnish the rim of the glass with lemon rind – don't squeeze or twist as it is for visual flair and decoration, not flavour.
