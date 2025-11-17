The rise of tinned beans

Protein-packed, affordable and easy to cook with, the humble legume is having a moment

a vat of multicoloured beans
Beans are brimming with vitamins and minerals
Beans are “having a moment”, said Andrew Ellson in The Times. “Small, dry and often flavourless” the humble legume has never been particularly “glamorous” – but its fortunes have changed of late.

Major supermarkets have seen “soaring” demand, with Waitrose’s canned beans sales up 122% year-on-year, while sales of chickpeas have surged by more than 400% for the retailer.

But “versatility” is what really makes beans stand out. On the one hand, they can be “an excellent foil for fatty meats like hunks of pork or as a purée with lamb”, but they also make a good pasta substitute. You can happily “chop and change” ingredients based on what’s in the fridge – “there is, simply, no right way to cook a bean dish and the fun, for me at least, has been in the process”.

The simplest recipes can pack the biggest punch, and charred tomato beans are as simple as they sound. Easy to fix in a rush, just add stock and pan-softened tomatoes with chilli and garlic to a tin of beans for a “hot, tasty, nourishing bowl of food on the table in 15 minutes”.

Beans can quickly become the “bedrock” of your cooking, Jenny Chandler, author of "Super Pules”, told the publication. “Salads, soups, purees, curries, stews and even puddings” can be heightened by the addition of legumes.

