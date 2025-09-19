6 low-effort, highest-yield cocktails to make this fall

Ready for your margarita to reach for the coconut?

Give your guests — or yourself — the cocktail you want
After the lazy days of summer, autumn demands a touch of effort. But, let’s be real, not too much. This collection of cocktail recipes will introduce you to a stylish dame and a reconsideration of a few classics, including the daiquiri, the margarita and the Penicillin.

White Lady

Paper Plane

A modern masterpiece that shows the charming capabilities of amaro, bourbon, Aperol and lemon. Yes, it’s true there is Aperol life far from a spritz. The Paper Plane is herbal, sharp and boundlessly refreshing. Bonus: The four components are measured equally, at ¾ ounce a piece. You could fly this plane in your sleep.

Greta Garbo

Like its Pa, the daiquiri, the Greta Garbo was born in Cuba. The crucial difference with the liquid Ms. Garbo is the addition of three dashes of absinthe. That mere touch of anise edge complements — rather than steamrolls — the green brightness of a traditional daiquiri.

Tequila Espresso Martini

Hoo boy, like an espresso martini needed to feel better about itself! In this take on the classic, slightly aged reposado tequila is the ballast. Providing assists are coffee liqueur, Licor 43, two kinds of bitters and espresso, of course. The agave verdancy of the tequila moves the drink effortlessly across the caffeine-up and alcohol-down roller coaster of a proper espresso martini.

Hot Penicillin

The honey-ginger-Scotch mingling of a Penicillin is consistently soothing. When you boil together a honey-ginger syrup and add two kinds of Scotch and a wallop of fresh lemon juice, the tingly warmth of this Hot Penicillin is so tranquilizing, you best have an armchair and a blanket at the ready.

Coconut Margarita

Your freezer is your pal when you want to make a coconut-kissed margarita. Simply combine tequila and good coconut oil, then freeze overnight. Scoop off the fat set into a raft on top. Then mix the coconut-licked tequila with lime juice, orange liqueur and agave nectar. A touch of the tropics without leaving your house.

