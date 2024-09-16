7 cocktails for a comforting autumn

Fall is about to arrive, and with it the parade of cozy nighttimes, friendly gatherings and the accompanying need for a good drink. How about seven of the latter, ranging from two large-format, group-friendly punches to a non-alcoholic take on boba tea?

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

The classic Old Fashioned in spirit but with a Mexican jolt (Image credit: Tim Nusog)

Pretty much anytime you have seen mezcal in a cocktail in the United States, you can thank — or blame — the Oaxaca Old Fashioned. Born in 2007 in New York City, the drink is, yes, a take on the classic whiskey cocktail. This take triples-down on the agave, with reposado tequila, mezcal and agave nectar. It is a potent stunner of a cocktail.

Bushels and Barrels

Those floating clove buds mean fall is here (Image credit: Frederick Hardy II)

Autumn means apples; autumn means gatherings; autumn necessitates a large-format drink to tie the two together. Two spirits, apple brandy and bourbon, are the ballast, and cinnamon syrup, lemon juice and Angostura bitters are the enliveners. This party just got a little looser.

Scandinavian Glogg

Oh so very cozy; oh so very Scandinavian, that glogg (Image credit: John Valls)

When the weather dips this fall, turn to glogg. You will still want your red wine allotment, but you might now want it spiced, sweetened and warm. Cardamom, cinnamon and ginger enliven the comforting tannins of the wine. The denizens of wintry Scandinavia knew what was up when they birthed glogg.

Pineapple Martini

The lushness of pineapple juice meets a martini (Image credit: Lizzie Munro)

Yeah, OK, a martini loaded with tropical fruit is not technically a martini. Who cares about historical accuracy when the result — its sweetness balanced with a kick of lime juice — is as delicious and invigorating as this?

Cranberry Rum Punch

Talk about a party! (Image credit: Emma Fishman)

Cranberries are as Thanksgiving-y as apple or pumpkin pie. Transplant them this year from the table to the punch bowl, with this lively group-friendly cocktail that introduces white rum and ginger ale to the red-berry holiday fixture.

Elderflower Collins

Not a boba tea. But also not-not a boba tea (Image credit: PUNCH)

A boba tea turned into a cocktail, only to have its booze stripped-out: This topsy-turvy beverage has a foundation of hop water, that non-alcoholic adopted cousin of beer. Evaporated milk and elderflower syrup give the drink its classic boba tea dairy richness.

Turmeric Sour

Egg-white froth is the roof for a sour with earthy turmeric (Image credit: Hartley Social)

All those rich autumnal foods might have you craving a balancing beverage. The anti-inflammatory assistance of turmeric is put to earthy use in this cocktail, which employs the fresh root to infuse vodka. Once the two-week infusion is complete, shake the golden spirit with honey syrup, lemon juice and egg white. A frothy, stabilizing delight.