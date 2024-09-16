7 cocktails for a comforting autumn
Vodka, rum, brandy, mezcal: The gang's all here
Fall is about to arrive, and with it the parade of cozy nighttimes, friendly gatherings and the accompanying need for a good drink. How about seven of the latter, ranging from two large-format, group-friendly punches to a non-alcoholic take on boba tea?
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Pretty much anytime you have seen mezcal in a cocktail in the United States, you can thank — or blame — the Oaxaca Old Fashioned. Born in 2007 in New York City, the drink is, yes, a take on the classic whiskey cocktail. This take triples-down on the agave, with reposado tequila, mezcal and agave nectar. It is a potent stunner of a cocktail.
Bushels and Barrels
Autumn means apples; autumn means gatherings; autumn necessitates a large-format drink to tie the two together. Two spirits, apple brandy and bourbon, are the ballast, and cinnamon syrup, lemon juice and Angostura bitters are the enliveners. This party just got a little looser.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Scandinavian Glogg
When the weather dips this fall, turn to glogg. You will still want your red wine allotment, but you might now want it spiced, sweetened and warm. Cardamom, cinnamon and ginger enliven the comforting tannins of the wine. The denizens of wintry Scandinavia knew what was up when they birthed glogg.
Pineapple Martini
Yeah, OK, a martini loaded with tropical fruit is not technically a martini. Who cares about historical accuracy when the result — its sweetness balanced with a kick of lime juice — is as delicious and invigorating as this?
Cranberry Rum Punch
Cranberries are as Thanksgiving-y as apple or pumpkin pie. Transplant them this year from the table to the punch bowl, with this lively group-friendly cocktail that introduces white rum and ginger ale to the red-berry holiday fixture.
Elderflower Collins
A boba tea turned into a cocktail, only to have its booze stripped-out: This topsy-turvy beverage has a foundation of hop water, that non-alcoholic adopted cousin of beer. Evaporated milk and elderflower syrup give the drink its classic boba tea dairy richness.
Turmeric Sour
All those rich autumnal foods might have you craving a balancing beverage. The anti-inflammatory assistance of turmeric is put to earthy use in this cocktail, which employs the fresh root to infuse vodka. Once the two-week infusion is complete, shake the golden spirit with honey syrup, lemon juice and egg white. A frothy, stabilizing delight.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
-
Texas court allows execution in shaken baby syndrome case
Under the radar The state could be the first to carry out the death penalty for someone convicted due to the diagnosis, despite its controversial applicability
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
How do presidential elections affect the stock market?
The explainer If you are worried, take heart: Market changes in response to what is happening politically are likely to be short-term
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Why are feds cracking down on SUVs and big trucks?
Today's Big Question Pedestrian deaths have risen sharply since 2009
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Discover Ravenna's glittering treasures
The Week Recommends The 'magical' town is home to magnificent churches and excellent restaurants
By The Week UK Published
-
6 unmissable museum exhibitions to see this fall
The Week Recommends Elizabeth Catlett, Tamara de Lempicka and Marina Abramovic are in the spotlight
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The Grand Tour: One For The Road – a trip down memory lane
The Week Recommends Our 'gouty trio' bow out after 21 years together with banter, breakdowns, and efforts not to blub
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sam Leith picks his favourite children's books
The Week Recommends The author and journalist chooses works from Nicholas Fisk, Richard Adams and more
By The Week UK Published
-
6 immersive experiences that bend reality
The Week Recommends Take a journey into the fantastic
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The Real Thing: Stoppard revival is 'witty' and 'wise'
The Week Recommends James McArdle is 'sensational' in Max Webster's production at the Old Vic
By The Week UK Published
-
Firebrand: Jude Law is 'gloriously disgusting' in Tudor drama
The Week Recommends 'Vividly constructed' film looks at the life of Henry VIII's sixth wife, Katherine Parr
By The Week UK Published
-
A Voyage Around the Queen: 'gloriously bizarre' royal biography
The Week Recommends Craig Brown's book paints a 'vivid and remarkably telling' picture of the late monarch
By The Week UK Published