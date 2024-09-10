7 recipes for every kind of fall cooking occasion

Marinated feta; go-to chocolate cake; a fresh way with Brussels: Autumn is not going to know what hit it

Bowl of homemade succotash sitting on a wooden table on top of a napkin with two forks and a spoon beside it
Nothing is cozier than fall cooking
(Image credit: bhofack2 / Getty Images)
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By
published

A final hurrah for late-summer vegetables; hearty, warming stews; the inklings of the holiday season: Fall has to do a lot of cooking work. A collection of recipes that comes at the season from many angles is like having a kitchen compass for every fork in the autumnal road.

Irish Lamb and Turnip Stew 

Recipes Food Cooking
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

