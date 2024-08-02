One great cookbook: Anita Lo's 'Solo'

Because cooking for yourself is the best kind of largess

Book cover of Solo - A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One by Anita Lo
Anita Lo's book of meals for one person is a wondrous, utilitarian text for those aspirations of delicious self-sufficiency
(Image credit: Penguin Random House)
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By
published
in the week recommends

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Endless cookbooks feature only recipes that serve four people. It is a strange immutability of the cookbook industry that no author, nor editor, nor publisher questions. Smack in the middle of the 20th century having a recipe serve mom, dad, Jenny and Johnny made good nuclear-family sense. There are no longer definitively that many mouths to feed in a household. Sometimes you throw a party and need to feed a precise bazillion guests; sometimes you have a lone diner — you — eager to feast on a smart, simple meal.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Cooking Recipes Books Celebrity Chefs Food
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸