8 new cookbooks ready to make your summer hum

The most special of Vietnamese food, Italian American baking for all and a primer on turning beloved cocktails into freezer versions of themselves

Book covers of 'Latin-Ish' by Marisel Salazar, ‘Kismet' by Sara Kramer, and 'AfriCali: Recipes from My Jikoni' by Kiano Moju
Three of the books you might want on your kitchen counter this summer
(Image credit: Countryman Press / Penguin Random House / ‎Simon & Schuster)
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By
published

The summer cookbook season is not as robust as the fall-winter one. Still, the number of exhilarating titles just out or imminent in the coming months is enough to make you want to blast your stove, heat be damned. 

"Amrikan: 125 Recipes from the Indian American Diaspora" (out now)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Books To Read Books Cooking Recipes Vietnam Nigeria Kenya United States Panama Cocktails Italy Middle East California Europe India
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸