The soups, noodles and cake to make this the most tasty fall yet
Soothing plates from across the globe
The season of comfort is upon us! Master that French omelet. Produce those hearty soups. Tackle a cake that might be your new baking fixture. These recipes are autumnal-minded slam dunks that will not merely draw you to the kitchen, but also remind you there is sometimes no better place to be.
A Forever Cake
The planet, arguably, needs not another recipe for almond cake. Until pastrywhiz Nicola Lamb gets involved. Lamb in her curious, methodical way tested a range of variables to achieve her optimal almond cake. She dubs it Forever Cake because it is versatile, pleasant for all occasions and reliable. One of her discoveries during testing: whipped egg whites provide a beautiful lift to what can otherwise be a bake that lists toward brickness.
Buttery oyster sauce noodles
Six ingredients, salt included: This is the kind of pantry recipe that relaxes the mind and soothes the soul. Boil dried pasta — whatever shape at hand — toss with butter and a touch of the pasta cooking water to thicken. Glug on some hoisin sauce, oyster sauce and a murmur of toasted sesame oil. Call it lunch, dinner, late-night snack or anxiety coping mechanism.
French omelet with caramelized onions and goat cheese
An American-style omelet is all airy fluff; a French one is taut and slick. There is a place for both, but mastering the French omelet is an easy way to impress yourself. Fill it with caramelized onion and goat cheese then surround it with a moat of lush Gruyere sauce. Complicated, sure. You deserve it, no?
Fully loaded rosti
Eggs and potatoes are a breakfast stalwart. This rosti inverts the formula, with a massive wheel of roasted shredded potatoes that have been seasoned with an array of spices. Once the potato-wisp pancake has baked until its filaments crackle, the rosti is served with a garlic-pepperoncini-juice yogurt sauce and as many poached eggs as you require.
Gnocchi piccata
Shelf-stable gnocchi are a pantry godsend. Unlike their from-scratch brethren, these gnocchi are stolid and forgiving, with a chew their cousins cannot emulate. Build a garlicky white wine sauce, bright with sliced lemon half-moons and kicky with chile flakes, then add the gnocchi. A one-skillet dinner as fast as it is comforting.
Hungarian mushroom soup
Double the mushroom action guarantees this soup teems with those singular earthbound notes. Dried porcini or shiitakes plus fresh cremini or shiitakes form the base; Hungarian sweet paprika, Worcestershire sauce and thyme provide the counterpoint. Heavy cream, added come go-time, prolongs the soup’s essence while supplying welcoming richness.
Maraq misir
The Somali way with lentil soup requires a collection of savory perfumings: sautéed onions and tomatoes, plus xawaash, a spice blend comprising cumin, coriander, black pepper, clove, cinnamon and cardamom. The requisite red lentils tend to undo themselves during the cooking process. If you want the soup all the more textured, puree half. One wants their comfort to have a stance.
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
