Upside-down sticky pear and walnut cake

This sweet treat is the perfect way to finish a celebratory lunch

Upside-down sticky pear and walnut cake
This delicious cake is the perfect Christmas dessert
(Image credit: Sam A. Harris)
By
published

I was never a fan of upside-down cakes, until I realised one vital point, said Nicola Lamb: they MUST be eaten warm. Somewhere between a cake and a hot pudding, this one is just the thing to serve at the end of a celebratory lunch. The buckwheat flour gives it the most delicious, potent flavour; but if you don’t have any to hand, you could sub for more ground walnuts or flour.


Ingredients:

