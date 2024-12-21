Carry-On: Taron Egerton's airport thriller is 'unexpectedly watchable'

Netflix action movie makes a few 'daft swerves' – but is a 'thoroughly enjoyable' watch

Taron Egerton in Netflix film Carry-On
Taron Egerton as Ethan Kopek in Carry-On
(Image credit: Netflix)
By
published

"You can't swing a Christmas tree at the moment without crashing into one of the many dubious seasonal offerings festooned across the Netflix front page like so much cheap tinsel," said James Dyer in Empire.

"However, amidst all the saccharine schmaltz and candy-cane cliché, the streamer has also slipped a surprise treat into our stockings in the form of this unexpectedly watchable airport thriller."

